Breaking down the new US student visa landmine with experts

The recent suspension of new student visa interviews and enhanced social media vetting by the Government of United States of America (USA) has sent ripples of uncertainty through the international education community.

As students and families grapple with these developments, two industry experts share their insights on navigating this complex landscape.

Sourav, CEO of University Living, and Praneet from upGrad's US admission’s division, both emphasise a measured approach to these policy shifts, urging students not to make abrupt decisions based on developing situations or political rhetoric.

"International education is a long-term investment, often involving years of preparation, planning, and saving," Sourav explains.

These recent policy shifts may be unsettling, but they are part of a broader and often unpredictable political climate that can be easily reversed or halted. The suspension affects only new visa appointments, leaving existing scheduled interviews intact, a crucial distinction for students already in the application pipeline.