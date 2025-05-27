UP nursing entrance results out: CNET 2025 scorecards now available for download

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) in Lucknow has officially released the CNET 2025 examination results on May 26, 2025, according to a report by Shiksha. Students who took the nursing entrance test on May 21, 2025, can now retrieve their scorecards from the official website abvmucet25.co.in.

The university had previously made the answer key available for candidates on the same portal following the examination. The CNET (Combined Nursing Entrance Test) serves as the gateway for admission to premier BSc Nursing programmes in Uttar Pradesh, including seats at prestigious institutions like King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

How to access your CNET 2025 results

Students can follow these simple steps to check their examination performance:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website abvmucet25.co.in

Step 2: Access your account using your registered email address and password

Step 3: Locate and click on the "ABVMU CNET scorecard 2025" option

Step 4: View and download your CNET 2025 result document

Next phase: Merit list and counselling

Following the result declaration, ABVMU will compile a merit list ranking candidates based on their examination performance. This annual entrance test determines admission to the state's leading BSc Nursing colleges, making it a crucial step for aspiring nursing professionals.

The counselling phase will commence shortly after the merit list publication. ABVMU plans to announce the detailed counselling schedule on their official website soon. Only candidates whose names feature on the CNET 2025 merit list will be eligible to participate in the UP CNET 2025 counselling sessions for college seat allocation.