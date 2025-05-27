Students can't miss classes now: US embassy issues strict advisory to international students

The United States (US) Embassy has issued a critical advisory to international students, including a significant number of Indian nationals, underscoring the importance of following their student visa conditions, to avoid any unduly action from the government, according to a report by Business Standard.



Cautionary word to students

Today, Tuesday, May 30, the US Embassy reminded international students on F-1 visas to strictly comply with their visa terms. The advisory warns that dropping out, skipping classes, or leaving a programme without notifying the university can lead to immediate visa revocation and disqualification from future US visa applications.



“Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues,” the statement stated.



Indian students under spotlight

India constitutes the second-largest group of international students in the US, with over 2,68,000 enrolled in American institutions in 2023, as per the US Department of State.



Many rely on Optional Practical Training (OPT) and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) OPT extensions for work authorisation post-graduation, often as a stepping stone to H-1B visas. However, visa violations, such as unauthorised leaves, or poor academic attendance, can result in deportation, termination of OPT status, and complications with future visa approvals, including H-1B, L-1, or green card applications.



Recent ICE warning

Earlier this month, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cautioned international students on OPT visas that failure to report employment within 90 days of starting OPT would lead to cancellation of their legal status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).



Also, in light of the mass deportation drive by the US federal agencies, several US colleges have advised international students against travelling outside the country to avoid the risk of visa cancellation upon re-entry.



List of key responsibilities of F-1 visa holders

- Maintain a full course load each academic term

- Attend classes regularly

- Notify their university and the US immigration services of any programme changes

- Avoid unauthorised employment



Violations such as dropping out, reducing course load without permission, or extended unexplained absences can trigger SEVIS to update a student’s visa status to "terminated."



Financial and long-term consequences

Non-compliance with visa terms can lead to significant financial and personal setbacks, including:

- Loss of prepaid tuition fees

- Cancellation of internships or on-campus jobs

- Ineligibility for refunds or re-enrollment in other US institutions

- Long-term visa denials impacting work, travel, and family migration plans