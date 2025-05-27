RRB NTPC 2025: Exam City Slips now available for June CBT 1 tests — download your region-specific slip today

The Railway Recruitment Board has made the RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 available for candidates appearing in the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for graduate-level positions, as reported by Shiksha. The examinations are set to begin on June 5 and 6, 2025.

Aspirants can now obtain their exam city details by visiting their respective regional RRB websites using their registered user credentials. The intimation slip contains crucial information, including the candidate's designated exam city and centre.

Special provisions have been made for Scheduled Castes (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST)/Minority category candidates who will receive complimentary travel authority passes alongside their city intimation slips. These passes must be presented during travel to examination venues.

The RRB NTPC examination for graduate-level positions will span from June 5 to 24, 2025, according to the updated examination schedule.

Regional RRB websites for City Slip download

Candidates can download their city intimation slips from the following regional RRB websites: RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneswar (rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (rrbgkp.gov.in)

RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Trivandrum (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Here's how you can access your City Intimation Slip

Candidates need to follow these steps to download their RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip:

Navigate to your regional RRB's official website Locate the notification link for CEN No 05/2024 on the homepage Access the Candidate's Portal section Select the RRB NTPC Exam City Intimation Slip link Input your User ID and Password in the login interface View the exam city intimation slip on your screen Save and print the document for future use

Information available on the City Intimation Slip

The City Intimation Slip contains essential details including the candidate's full name and roll number, candidate's photograph, assigned exam city and centre location, examination date as scheduled, allocated shift timings, and critical examination instructions.