Over 3.1 million job seekers eye Haryana's mega recruitment drive as CET 2025 registration opens

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has launched the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 for Group C and D government positions, marking the end of a three-year recruitment drought that has created significant employment backlogs across the state, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The registration window opens on May 28 and closes on June 12, with candidates able to apply through the official portal hssc.gov.in. The examination is scheduled for June or July 2025, though specific dates are yet to be announced by the commission.

The scale of the recruitment drive is unprecedented, with over 50,000 vacancies anticipated across various Group C and D positions in the state government. The massive demand is reflected in the projected participation numbers, with an estimated 3.1 million candidates expected to appear for the examination.

Key registration details:

Application period: May 28 to June 12, 2025

Fee payment deadline: June 14, 2025 (by 6 pm)

Application fee: Rs 500 for general category males, Rs 250 for Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, and Economically Weaker Sections (SC/BC/EWS) candidates

No additional fee required for main examination

Eligibility requirements: The qualification criteria vary by post level. Group C positions require candidates to have completed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board, while Group D posts mandate a minimum of Class 10 qualification. The age bracket is set between 18 to 42 years, with standard relaxations available for reserved categories, unmarried women, widows, and ex-servicemen.

Examination structure: The CET will be conducted offline using OMR sheets in a bilingual format (Hindi and English). The test comprises 100 multiple-choice questions without negative marking, covering general awareness, Haryana general knowledge, mathematics, reasoning, general science, Hindi, English, and computer knowledge.

The examination duration is set at 1 hour and 45 minutes for 100 marks. For Group C main examinations, the weightage distribution allocates 20% to Haryana GK, 10% to computers, and 70% to subject-specific content.

A notable feature of the CET system is its three-year validity period, allowing candidates to attempt the examination multiple times. For the main examination phase, shortlisting will be done for 10 times the number of available vacancies based on CET scores.

The commission's decision to resume the CET after a three-year gap addresses the growing unemployment concerns in Haryana, where recruitment activities had been stalled, creating a substantial backlog of job opportunities in the government sector.