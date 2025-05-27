MP High Court defers NEET power cut case to May 29 as students demand justice

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has pushed back its hearing on the NEET UG 2025 power failure case to May 29, 2025, according to a report by Shiksha. The court was reviewing a petition filed by students who faced disruptions during their medical entrance exam on May 4, 2025, when power outages struck multiple examination centres across the state.

The case revolves around students from 11 examination centres in Madhya Pradesh who were unable to complete their National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam due to electricity failures. The petitioners are seeking either a retest opportunity or alternative relief measures through the state high court.

During the recent court proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta presented arguments on behalf of the authorities, participating via video conference from Delhi. However, the matter has been adjourned until Thursday, May 29, for further deliberation.

Students affected by the power cuts are pressing for the right to retake the examination, arguing that the darkness prevented them from properly completing their papers. Their legal representative, Advocate Mridul Bhatnagar, highlighted that over 60 applications have been filed from the Indore and Ujjain districts alone, pointing to significant exam irregularities.

The advocate detailed the extent of the disruptions, noting that Indore centres experienced approximately two hours of power loss, while Ujjain faced outages lasting around 40 to 45 minutes during the crucial exam period.

In an earlier hearing, Solicitor General Mehta had indicated that a special committee would be formed to investigate complaints received from 24 exam centres in Indore specifically.

Adding to the complexity of the case, conflicting reports have emerged regarding the actual impact of the power failures. While official reports suggest that most students managed to answer all questions and no centres suffered complete losses, the petitioners' lawyer, Mridul Bhatnagar, has characterised the agency's report as "confusing," stating that clarity will be sought during Thursday's hearing.

The outcome of the May 29 hearing will determine whether affected students receive the relief they seek from an issue they describe as an unfair examination experience due to circumstances beyond their control.