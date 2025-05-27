Meghalaya SSLC results soar to historic high of 96.02% after three-decade gap

Meghalaya's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results have reached an all-time high of 96.02% following the inclusion of supplementary examination outcomes, according to a report by The Shillong Times.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) announced that 5,678 students out of 7,066 candidates successfully cleared the supplementary SSLC examination, achieving an 80.35% pass rate. The results were made public on Monday, May 26.

The supplementary examination marks a significant milestone as it was conducted for the first time in over 30 years, having been absent since 1993. This reintroduction has provided students with a valuable second opportunity to complete their secondary education without the setback of repeating an entire academic year.

The main SSLC examination had recorded a pass percentage of 87.10%, but the addition of supplementary exam results elevated the overall success rate to the historic 96.02% figure.

"This successful reintroduction after more than three decades reflects not only the system's preparedness but also the dedication of all stakeholders," remarked TR Laloo, Controller of Examinations at MBoSE.

Students from the Garo Hills region demonstrated exceptional performance in the supplementary examinations. Out of 4,836 students from the region who took the supplementary exam, 3,710 successfully passed, resulting in a 76.71% success rate.

South Garo Hills maintained its position as the top-performing district with an impressive 85.58% pass rate. North Garo Hills followed closely with 747 successful candidates out of 924 students (80.84%), while South West Garo Hills recorded 760 passes out of 996 attempts (76.31%).

West Garo Hills, the region's largest district, saw 1,536 students succeed out of 2,037 candidates (75.41%). East Garo Hills rounded out the regional performance with 382 successful students out of 546 candidates, achieving a 69.96% pass rate.