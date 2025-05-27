JKSSB and JKPSC exam dates clash in J&K: Aspirants demand a fair shot at both exams

Aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir are concerned that the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board Junior Engineer (JKSSB JE) Electrical examination and the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Civil Services Examinations (CSE) Mains examinations will overlap due to a scheduling conflict.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has tentatively scheduled the Junior Engineer (JE) Electrical examination on July 27, 2025.

On May 26, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) announced the dates for the Civil Services Mains Examinations to be held from July 23 to August 1, 2025.

Mir Mujeeb, a CSE Mains aspirant and reservation reform activist involved in the Jammu and Kashmir open merit reservation movement, raised his concerns about the issue.

“I have urged the Chief Minister regarding this issue; we have tried to contact him, but haven’t received any response. Students demand that they already have fewer opportunities due to the reservation, especially the ones from open merit.”, he remarked.

Students have been actively urging the boards to reschedule the examinations through social media.

“Please help, aspirants are in distress and want immediate attention of authorities to resolve this issue.”, said Kaisar Ali @1amkais, through an X (formerly Twitter) post directed to the Chief Minister of J&K, Omar Abdullah, and other activists.

