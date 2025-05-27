Jharkhand Board declares Class 10 results: Students can access scores through multiple online platforms

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially released the results for its Class 10 board examinations, providing students with multiple convenient options to access their scores online according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Candidates can now view their performance through various digital platforms including the official board website and DigiLocker services.

Students seeking to check their results can access them through several official channels. The primary websites include jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com, where students need to enter their login credentials to view their scores.

Additionally, results are available through DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in, offering students a secure digital alternative.

The examination process for this academic year ran from February 11 through March 3, 2025, with morning sessions scheduled from 9.45 am to 1 pm for Class 10 students. Practical examinations followed from March 4 to March 20, 2025, completing the assessment cycle.

To access results online, students should visit any of the designated official websites, locate the Class 10 result link, input their registration details, and submit the information to view their scores.

The DigiLocker option requires students to select the appropriate board name before accessing their results.

Registration figures show that 4,21,678 students enrolled for the JAC Class 10 examination this year, with 4,18,623 actually appearing for the tests. The previous year's statistics revealed a pass rate of 90.39 per cent, with 3,78,398 students successfully clearing the examination out of those who appeared.

Gender-wise performance data from the previous cycle showed boys achieving an 89.70 per cent pass rate while girls recorded a slightly higher success rate of 91 per cent. The JAC had announced last year's Class 10 results on April 19.

The multiple platform approach ensures students have reliable access to their results through both traditional board websites and modern digital locker services, accommodating different preferences for result checking.