Indian student Sahil Kumar goes missing days after arriving in Canada

A 23-year-old Indian student, Sahil Kumar, from Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, has been reported missing in Canada shortly after arriving to pursue his studies at Humber College, leading to an active search being carried out by the Hamilton Police, reported The Economic Times.



Sahil was last seen on May 16 at approximately 12.50 pm exiting Union Station in Toronto. His mobile phone has been switched off since 1.31 pm that day, and he left his passport and laptop at his residence in Hamilton, raising concerns about his whereabouts.



Hamilton Police have appealed to the Indian community in Canada to check local Gurdwaras, suspecting Sahil may have sought shelter there. Authorities noted that Sahil, unfamiliar with the area, might have lost his way.



A post on X by Hamilton Police urged the public to report any sightings, stating, “Police are concerned since he has not been in contact with family or friends. If seen, call 905-540-8549.”