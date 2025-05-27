India vs Abroad: What shapes Indian engineers’ global dreams; beyond rankings, costs, and borders?

In today’s dynamic global economy, Indian students face an increasingly high-stakes question: where should they pursue their engineering education? The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have long held an iconic reputation as the pinnacle of technical training in India, but international universities especially in the United States (US), Europe, Canada, and Australia now lure students with promises of specialised programs, global exposure, and migration pathways.

Beneath the surface, however, these choices are far more complex than it appears.

Through conversations with industry leaders like Mayank Kumar, Co-founder of upGrad, and students both in India and abroad, we try to unpack the layered dynamics behind Indian students’ engineering choices today.

A shifting landscape

According to Mayank Kumar, the bulk of Indian students heading abroad for engineering studies do so at the postgraduate level, with “more than 60–70%” going for master’s or higher degrees. This reflects a structural confidence in IITs and other Indian institutions for undergraduate training, but an acknowledgment that specialization, research, and global networks are often stronger abroad.

Yet, change is brewing. As Kumar observes, undergraduate international enrollment is rising, driven by two converging factors: the expansion of India’s middle class and the gradual decline in international tuition barriers due to scholarships, loans, and currency shifts.

Meanwhile, the limited expansion of high-quality seats in India collides with declining enrollments in some foreign universities, reshaping the global supply-demand balance.

Comparing educational quality

The educational quality comparison between IITs and international universities reveals both surprising strengths in the Indian system and meaningful pedagogical differences abroad.

"In IITs, you get hands-on experience. You can interact with lab work which is quite inaccessible in foreign universities due to the private nature of research," argues Ashu from IIT Madras, highlighting an overlooked advantage of the Indian system.

Meanwhile, Keshav from IIT Guwahati emphasises the value proposition: IITs provide "decent job and research opportunities in India with nearly the same education quality as foreign universities but at a very cheap cost."

Yet Rethyam Gupta, who has experienced both systems, as he holds a Bachelor's degree from IIT Guwahati and is currently pursuing a Master’s in Financial Engineering from Cornell University, who has experienced both systems, identifies fundamental differences in educational philosophy: "During my undergraduate studies in India, there was a heavy emphasis on memorisation. In contrast, the system here in the US encourages deeper understanding and practical application."

He further notes that the rigid, rank-determined specialisation system in India forces students into disciplines they may not genuinely enjoy — a limitation he experienced personally.

Kumar's assessment provides important context: "Some foreign universities are better than IITs. But the majority of the foreign universities may not have as good an outcome as an IIT would have."

This suggests a more stratified international landscape where top-tier institutions outperform IITs, but average ones may underdeliver.

The global shine of an IIT degree

Despite the international buzz, the IIT brand retains powerful global currency. Gupta confirms that “IITs are globally recognised, especially the top 7–10 institutes,” thanks largely to strong alumni footprints in academia, Silicon Valley, and multinational leadership.

Keshav, reinforces the domestic strength of the IIT degree: “If you want to stay in India, IIT is the best option,” providing comparable education quality and international costs of education.

Core challenges inside India

Yet, the Indian system faces serious internal challenges. Keshav critiques the system’s “too much emphasis on exams” and the lack of focus on non-academic skill development.

Ashu from IIT Madras highlights underlying concerns about unequal access, noting that “opportunities and exposure often tilt in favor of students from more privileged backgrounds, whether by region, religion, caste, or income.”

Ashu also expresses concern about occasional lapses in scientific rigor, observing that “even some IIT professors have, at times, entertained questionable scientific claims,” which could impact the strength of India’s future research landscape.

These internal challenges are not just academic; they intersect with social justice, innovation pipelines, and the country’s capacity to compete globally.

The regional and settlement dynamics of studying abroad

Interestingly, international education trends are not uniformly distributed across India.

Kumar highlights that most students going abroad have a rich family background or in terms of regions, hail from certain states like Punjab, Gujarat, and Telangana, reflecting historical migration networks, regional wealth patterns, and community-specific aspirations.

Crucially, Kumar challenges the notion that specialisation is the main driver: “The students going abroad for specialised education are a small minority.” Instead, the primary motivation for many is settlement. “Majority of Indians going abroad are leaving to settle down,” he notes, contrasting this with Chinese international students who typically return home after graduation.

This creates a specific incentive alignment: students gravitate toward programs with strong post-study work visas particularly in STEM fields, viewing education as a migration pathway rather than solely an intellectual or professional investment.

The ROI paradox

This raises a striking paradox. While the financial return on investment (ROI) of international education often appears poor on paper given the high tuition, living costs, and loan burdens many families prioritise perceived global opportunity and the prospect of permanent migration over short-term salary calculations.

Kumar is blunt: “If you actually do the ROI analysis, you will realise that for most of them, it does not make sense.” Yet, this mismatch persists, driven by non-financial motivations such as social status, migration goals, and long-term lifestyle aspirations.

Economic constraints and psychological commitments

For many Indian students, the choice is never really on the table. Ashu from IIT Madras admits candidly: “My family is not well-to-do enough to send me abroad.”

Kumar identifies a shifting dynamic in this area: "Indian middle class overall is increasing and is growing along with foreign education becoming more affordable." Yet affordability remains relative, and many international programs remain financially out of reach for most Indian families without substantial loans.

Even for those who can afford it, he warns of a subtle trap: “It’s difficult to come back once you’re there.” Financial inertia, visa dependencies, and lifestyle expectations often create a point of no return.

Strategic, not aspirational choices

As India’s domestic economy and higher education landscape evolve, Kumar urges students to be sharper in their choices: “Do not just go blindly for anything and everything, research the program, research the ROI.” He cautions against wasting money on mid-tier international institutions with limited job-market advantages.

Gupta reinforces the point that long-term success depends less on institutional brand and more on individual capability: “Global opportunities are about your individual skillset and the value you bring to the table.”

Echoing this, Ashu advises peers to conduct thorough, independent research rather than chasing aspirational dreams.

Aligning passion with strategy

The Indian engineering education debate is no longer a binary between staying home or going abroad; it's a multifaceted calculation involving cost, career alignment, migration ambitions, and personal passion.

While IITs offer world-class technical foundations at low cost, elite foreign universities provide access to specialised research, global networks, and migration pathways. But neither guarantees success without focused effort, adaptability, and clear-eyed decision-making.

As Kumar reminds us, India’s own opportunities are expanding rapidly, so the calculations will continue shifting. Students who approach these decisions with strategic clarity rather than following established pathways will be best positioned to navigate this complex landscape – regardless of which side of the global engineering divide they ultimately choose.