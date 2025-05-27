Delhi schools boost cyber safety measures amid rising online scams

Amid rising cybercrimes targeting students, educators, and institutions, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a circular mandating all Delhi government schools to promote digital safety awareness.

Based on a handbook by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the circular outlines key online safety practices to adopt and avoid, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"With increasing cyber threats, it's crucial to promote responsible online behaviour," a DoE official said.

The guidelines stress strong password use, two-factor authentication, regular device updates, and avoiding public Wi-Fi for financial transactions. Students are advised to never share sensitive information such as OTPs or PINs, to download apps only from official stores, and to regularly back up data. Warnings include scams like fake job offers, phishing, and KYC frauds.

"We even discussed QR codes — never scan one to receive money," an official emphasised. To embed these practices into school culture, schools must read out the guidelines during morning assemblies, turning them into daily reminders and encouraging open discussions on cybersecurity.

Visual awareness is also prioritised, with digital safety advisories displayed prominently on school notice boards. Regular awareness sessions, particularly led by computer teachers, are another key initiative.

These sessions aim to be interactive and practical, focusing on recognising suspicious links, protecting personal data, and using social media safely. In case of cyber threats or suspicious activity, immediate reporting to school principals or district officials is required to ensure timely action, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

"This isn't just about avoiding scams — it's about nurturing responsible digital citizens," said one of the teachers. By integrating cyber security into daily routines, the DoE is transforming schools into informed, safer spaces in the digital age.