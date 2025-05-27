BYJU'S Learning App vanishes from Google Play Store over unpaid bills

The troubled education technology company BYJU'S has faced another setback as its primary learning application has been removed from the Google Play Store due to outstanding payments to Amazon Web Services, according to a report by India TV.

The delisting affects BYJU'S main learning app, though other applications operating under the Think and Learn brand umbrella continue to remain available on the platform. The removal stems from vendor payment disputes that are now being handled through the company's ongoing insolvency process.

An Insolvency Resolution Professional currently manages all of BYJU'S operations and financial obligations. Shailendra Ajmera, who serves as the Insolvency Resolution Professional for Think and Learn, has not responded to queries regarding the situation.

The removed application provided educational content across mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology for students from grades 4 to 12, along with social studies materials for grades 6 through 8. It also featured preparation resources for competitive examinations including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Despite its absence from Google Play, the application remains downloadable through Apple's App Store. Other BYJU'S applications, including the Premium Learning app and Exam Prep app, continue to function normally on Google's platform, as they operate through different vendor arrangements.

The company's troubles extend beyond app store issues. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has initiated insolvency proceedings following appeals from multiple investors, including Glas Trust, a lender-authorised agency.

The Bengaluru branch of the National Company Law Tribunal began bankruptcy proceedings against the Edtech company over unpaid dues of Rs 158.9 crore to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This debt originated from a sponsorship agreement signed in July 2019, which granted BYJU'S branding rights on the Indian cricket team's uniforms, advertising opportunities during televised matches, and access to match tickets in exchange for specified payments to the BCCI.