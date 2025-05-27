Beloved educator Khan Sir shares marriage news with students, plans reception in Patna

Renowned educator Khan Sir has confirmed his marriage to his students through a video message, revealing that the ceremony was conducted privately due to ongoing India-Pakistan border tensions, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The celebrated teacher, known for his engaging teaching methods, informed his students about the development directly, emphasising their importance in his life. "I have told you all first because my existence is thanks to all of you," Khan Sir reportedly said in his message to students.

Reception and student celebration planned

Khan Sir has announced plans for a reception ceremony in Patna scheduled for June 2, 2025. Following this, he will host a special wedding feast exclusively for his students on June 6, 2025. Digital invitations for the reception have already been circulated.

Both events are expected to maintain the educator's characteristic low-key approach, keeping the celebrations limited in scale.

Wife's identity remains private

True to his nature of maintaining privacy regarding personal matters, Khan Sir has not disclosed detailed information about his wife. She is identified only as "A S Khan" on the wedding invitation, with no photographs or full name being made public.

Simple ceremony due to border situation

Explaining the reason behind the understated wedding ceremony, Khan Sir mentioned that while the marriage date had been fixed earlier, the timing coincided with heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

"The wedding date was already decided. During this period, tensions escalated between Pakistan and India, which is why we conducted the ceremony in a simple manner. Mere chhote bhaiyon ne maa se keh kar meri shaadi kara di aur maa ki baat taali nahi ja sakti thi.” (My younger brothers convinced my mother, and one cannot go against mother's wishes), he explained.

The educator's approach reflects his consistent pattern of keeping personal affairs away from public attention while maintaining transparency with his student community.