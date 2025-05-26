What does your JEE Advanced rank really mean? Here’s how a few digits can shape your next four years

Now that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced is behind us, what can students expect from their ranks?
What does it mean?
1. Rank 1–100


 🏆 IIT Bombay/Delhi – Computer Science
 The golden ticket. Pick of the IITs, pick of the branches. Fills up fast.

2. Rank 101–500

Top branches at top IITs
You’ll likely get CSE at IIT Madras or EE at IIT Bombay. Still elite territory.

3. Rank 501–1500

Mid-to-core branches at old IITs
Mechanical, Civil, Chemical at IIT KGP, Roorkee, etc. CS at newer IITs.

4. Rank 1501–5000

Newer IITs or non-CS branches
You’re in the IIT ecosystem—but not the metros. Branch choice gets tighter.

5. Rank 5001–10,000

IIT dual degrees, interdisciplinary, or shift to NITs/IIITs
Fewer pure tech seats. Consider top NITs or branch compromises.

6. Rank 10,001+

Tough calls, fewer IIT options
Beyond this, it’s mostly reserved seats, preparatory courses, or Plan B.

