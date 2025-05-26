What does your JEE Advanced rank really mean? Here’s how a few digits can shape your next four years

🏆 IIT Bombay/Delhi – Computer Science
The golden ticket. Pick of the IITs, pick of the branches. Fills up fast.
Top branches at top IITs
You’ll likely get CSE at IIT Madras or EE at IIT Bombay. Still elite territory.
Mid-to-core branches at old IITs
Mechanical, Civil, Chemical at IIT KGP, Roorkee, etc. CS at newer IITs.
Newer IITs or non-CS branches
You’re in the IIT ecosystem—but not the metros. Branch choice gets tighter.
IIT dual degrees, interdisciplinary, or shift to NITs/IIITs
Fewer pure tech seats. Consider top NITs or branch compromises.
Tough calls, fewer IIT options
Beyond this, it’s mostly reserved seats, preparatory courses, or Plan B.