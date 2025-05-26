"We must think globally and act accordingly": Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as the cornerstone in shaping India into a developed nation by 2047, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

While speaking at a Letter of Intent (LOI) handover event with the University of Liverpool, Pradhan highlights the requirement for global collaboration and progressive reforms to meet India’s educational ambitions. He said, “India, with a student population of 300 million, of which 40 million are in higher education, must raise its Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) from the current 26-27% to 50% in the next five years.”

He emphasised that the educational reform is mandatory for India’s growth on the international platform. “To realise our dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047, we must implement the NEP in letter and spirit. We cannot afford to remain inward-looking — we must think globally and act accordingly,” states Pradhan.

In replacement of the 1986 education policy, the NEP 2020 is designed to be a groundbreaking framework to overhaul India’s education system from school to higher education level. One of its important features is the flexibility it offers students in choosing the language of instruction.

Unlike earlier policies, students are no longer forced to study any specific language — they are encouraged to learn a language that they personally and culturally relate to, stated a report by India Today.

This learner-centric approach was shaped through ample discussions and feedback from stakeholders across the education ecosystem, making the policy not only inclusive but also progressive.

Dharmendra Pradhan’s remarks reflect the government’s dedication to leveraging education as a key pillar in India’s education journey toward inclusive growth, global competitiveness, and long-term national development.