UPSC Prelims 2025: Lakhs of aspirants complete Civil Services battle round one

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully wrapped up the Civil Services Preliminary Examination on May 25, marking the completion of the first hurdle for thousands of IAS aspirants nationwide, according to a report by NDTV.

The examination featured the standard two-paper format, with General Studies Paper 1 covering diverse subjects including history, geography, polity, economics, and scientific developments, while the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) focused on comprehension, logical reasoning, and analytical skills. Both papers carried equal weightage of 200 marks each.

Strict protocols governed the examination process, with centre gates shutting 30 minutes ahead of the 9 am morning and 2 pm afternoon sessions. Aspirants were mandated to arrive an hour before reporting time, equipped with valid photo identification and printed admit cards.

Candidates report paper challenges

Post-examination feedback revealed mixed reactions from test-takers. The CSAT Paper 2 particularly drew attention for its extended length, with multiple candidates noting an unusually high volume of comprehension passages that made time management challenging.

The overall difficulty assessment places this year's examination in the moderate to difficult category.

While some sections maintained standard complexity levels, geography and current affairs segments proved particularly demanding for many candidates.

Results await release

Attention now shifts to the anticipated release of the list of qualified candidates in the coming days which will determine qualification for the next examination phase. Candidates can access results through the official UPSC portal at upsc.gov.in, where qualified roll numbers will be published in PDF format.

It is advised that all participants preserve their e-Admit Cards until the final Civil Services Examination results are declared, ensuring documentation remains available throughout the selection process.