UPSC Prelims 2025: Familiar themes, stronger focus on current affairs, and why strategy mattered more than ever

With the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC) 2025 now concluded, lakhs of aspirants are in the analysis phase, awaiting Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) scores and cut-off predictions.

Early insights from Rohit Pande, Co-founder and CEO of CivilsDaily IAS, highlight how this year’s GS Paper 1 rewarded not just knowledge, but strategy, especially for those under the guidance of mentors who had closely tracked recent UPSC trends.

Here’s a breakdown of how the paper shaped up:

1. Past-year patterns dominated — Mentorship became a clear advantage

A striking feature of the 2025 Prelims was its resemblance to past year questions (PYQs) and known microthemes. From Araghatta and Isotherms to Head Budget and the Nativity of Papaya, the paper echoed UPSC’s older favorites.

Aspirants who had access to mentors, particularly recent toppers, benefited from their ability to spot patterns and emphasise high-return topics. Structured guidance helped many approach the paper with precision and clarity.

2. Geography was the toughest nut to crack

This year, Geography stood out as the most challenging section. Questions required not just textbook knowledge, but fine conceptual clarity, especially in world map-based items, such as identifying equatorial lakes. It served as a reminder that no section is truly “static” in UPSC anymore.

3. Current affairs reclaimed the spotlight

After being on the back burner in recent years, current affairs made a strong return. Topics like Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS), North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Conference of the Parties (COP28), European Union (EU), and International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) featured prominently.

Candidates who ignored CA or relied only on static portions may have found themselves on shaky ground.