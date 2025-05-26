Three RGNIYD students rusticated for anti-national graffiti; "evidence cited is superficial," say students

Three students pursuing their final semester of Master of Social Work (MSW) at the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, have been arbitrarily suspended and barred from writing their final exams over unsubstantiated accusations of defacing hostel walls with “anti-national” slogans.

As informed by a member of the student council, on Thursday night, May 22, institute officials conducted a hostel inspection after slogans such as “Free Palestine” were found on campus walls.

Allegedly, the inspection was limited, only a few rooms were checked, all on a single floor. The students whose rooms were searched denied any involvement.

“Following this, a committee was formed to investigate the incident. Initially, three students, all of them Muslim, were singled out. Then, yesterday, a notice was issued requiring seven students to vacate their hostels. They complied, as today marked the final exam of their last semester,” informed Gouri Nandhana, a student at RGNIYD.

Now, three of these students have been barred from writing their exams.

The official rustication order issued on Sunday, May 25, against the three students mentions ”gross misconduct within hostel premises”, specifically defacement of hostel property with content of an ”anti-national” nature.

Selective targeting?

Many on campus believe the disciplinary action is less about graffiti and more about retaliation, specifically, for the students’ involvement in recent protests demanding the resignation of Assistant Registrar Prof Avinav Thakur.

For context, in April 2025, students at RGNIYD staged a sit-in protest seeking the removal of Thakur, who is currently facing serious criminal charges of rape, blackmail, and hostel intrusion.

The students allege that the three students facing disciplinary action now were among the most visible participants in that protest and are being targeted by the administration as a result.

“The evidence cited against them is superficial, and the students have denied the allegations. They are being targeted by the institute,” Gouri told Edexlive.

Students deny involvement

The students — Aslam S, Sayeedh M A, and Nahal Ibnu Abullaise — issued a joint statement on May 25, stating that the rustication and suspension orders were handed to them just hours before their final exams, scheduled on May 26 and 27.

“We categorically deny any involvement in the writing or display of slogans on hostel property,” the students said.

“The wall writings cited by the administration included phrases such as ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Jai Bhim’, neither of which constitutes anti-national activity under any legal or constitutional standard,” the statement added.

According to the students, the disciplinary process was “biased and unjust.” Only selected rooms were inspected, and the only materials found, including a paint roller and a plate with paint, were part of a fieldwork project.

They said they had valid evidence to support this, but were not allowed to present it.

“We were not shown any evidence, were not allowed to cross-examine, and were not given adequate time or representation to defend ourselves,” their statement read.

The students are now planning to move court, seeking a stay on the rustication and permission to appear for re-examinations. They have also demanded the immediate withdrawal of the charges and disciplinary action, calling the use of terms like “anti-national” defamatory and damaging to their future.