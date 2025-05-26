The wait is over for Rajasthan students as Class 8 results are set to drop TODAY

The Rajasthan Education Department is set to release Class 8 final examination results today, May 26, at 5 pm. Students and their families across the state can access their results through two official platforms — the Shala Darpan website (rajshaladarpan.nic.in) and the PSP portal (rajpsp.nic.in), according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The education board has not yet provided official confirmation regarding the release of RBSE Class 5 results. Students will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to access their Rajasthan board results online for both Class 5 and 8 examinations.

How to check RBSE class 5and 8 results 2025:

Visit rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in Click on the 5th or 8th result link as required Enter your login details (roll number and date of birth) Submit the information and check your result online

Previous patterns show that RBSE announced both Class 5 and 8 results simultaneously in May last year.

The previous academic year saw approximately 14.37 lakh students register for the Class 5 examination, while around 12.50 lakh students appeared for the Class 8 exam this year. Performance statistics from last year indicate a pass percentage of 97.06 per cent for Class 5 and 95.72 per cent for Class 8.

In related developments, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is anticipated to announce Class 10 results in the near future. With Class 12 results already declared, RBSE has indicated in their notification that Class 10 results will follow soon.