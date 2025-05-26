Tanuvas opens gates for 720 UG seats across veterinary and tech programmes

Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) has commenced online applications for undergraduate programs for the 2025-2026 academic session, exclusively for Tamil Nadu candidates, according to a report by DT Next.

The university offers admissions to its Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc) programme, spanning 5.5 years with 660 seats across seven colleges under Tanuvas. Of these seats, 15% are reserved for candidates selected by the Veterinary Council of India.

The technology programmes include BTech in Food Technology and Poultry Technology, each offering 40 seats, while Dairy Technology provides 20 seats. For Food Technology and Dairy Technology streams, 15% of seats are reserved for candidates selected by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Students must submit applications online through Tanuvas's official website by June 20. Only online applications will be accepted. The application process requires candidates to fill, upload necessary documents and certificates, and submit online.

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can also visit the website for more details regarding admission procedures. More information is available on Tanuvas's official website.

