SSC GD Constable merit list 2025: Step-by-step guide to access your results online

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to announce the GD Constable examination results for 2025 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted between February 4 and February 25, 2025, can access their results through the official portal at ssc.gov.in, according to a report by ET Now.

The result checking process requires candidates to navigate to the official SSC website and locate the GD Constable result link for 2025.

Upon clicking the designated link, applicants must provide their login credentials, specifically their registration number or roll number, to access their individual scorecards. The system will then generate a downloadable PDF containing the candidate's performance details, which can be saved and printed for future reference.

Complete process for downloading your scorecard

The scorecard retrieval process begins with visiting ssc.gov.in and identifying the relevant result link for SSC GD Constable 2025.

After entering the required registration or roll number credentials, the system displays the scorecard in PDF format. Candidates are advised to download this document immediately and create a physical copy for their records.

Merit list download instructions

The merit list for SSC GD Constable 2025 will be made available as a separate PDF download on the official website. Candidates can access this comprehensive list by clicking the designated merit list link, which will prompt an automatic download. This document should be saved to the candidate's computer for easy access during subsequent recruitment phases.

Examination analysis and difficulty assessment

Candidates who participated in the SSC GD examination described the overall difficulty level as moderate. Many test-takers noted similarities between this year's question paper format and the previous year's pattern. The consensus among examinees suggests that the various sections presented challenges ranging from easy to moderate difficulty levels.

For comprehensive information regarding the SSC GD Constable examination 2025, candidates are encouraged to regularly monitor the official website at ssc.gov.in for updates and announcements.