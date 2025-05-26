RRB NTPC 2025 rescheduled: Nearly 11,600 Railway jobs up for grabs as stage 1 CBT gets fresh timeline

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a revised examination schedule for the RRB NTPC 2025 Stage 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT), according to a Telegraph (Edugraph) report. The test will now take place between June 5 and June 24, 2025, and will be conducted in multiple shifts at centres across the country.

This major recruitment exercise targets filling 11,558 positions within the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) of Indian Railways. The available positions are divided into graduate-level roles numbering 8,113 and undergraduate-level positions totalling 3,445.

Admit card release and access information

Registered candidates will be able to obtain their RRB NTPC admit cards starting June 1, 2025. The download process requires logging into the respective official RRB regional websites using individual registration credentials.

Alongside the admit card, applicants can view their designated exam city information and any applicable travel authority documentation.

Examination structure

The Stage 1 CBT comprises 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with a 90-minute time limit. The question paper is structured across three sections: General Awareness carries 40 questions, while Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning each contain 30 questions.

The scoring system awards one mark for every correct answer but deducts one-third of a mark for incorrect responses. Candidates with disabilities who require scribes receive an additional 30 minutes to complete the examination.

Aspirants are encouraged to regularly monitor official RRB websites for subsequent updates and examination-related announcements.