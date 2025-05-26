RBSE Class 8 results out, get your marksheet NOW!

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially announced the results for the Class 8 board examinations today, Monday, May 26, 2025.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at an impressive 96.66%.

The board conducted the Class 8 examinations in an offline, pen-and-paper format from March 20 to April 2, 2025, at various centres throughout Rajasthan.

Students who appeared for the RBSE Class 8 exams can now access and download their marksheets online.

To do so, they need to visit the official website, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in, and log in using their roll numbers along with other required details.

The digital marksheet will provide a detailed breakdown of subject-wise scores.

Students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as in the aggregate to be declared as passed in the examination.

Those who fail to meet this criterion in any subject or overall will be considered unsuccessful and may have to repeat the academic year.

For any discrepancies in the marksheet or issues accessing the result, students are advised to contact their respective schools or the RBSE helpline for assistance.

The board has also urged students and parents to rely only on the official website for authentic information regarding results and further processes.