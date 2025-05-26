Rave party in the guise of birthday celebrations?: Bengaluru police arrest 31 IT professionals for drug possession

As many as 31 people were arrested, including seven women, by the Bengaluru Police. They were reportedly consuming and were in possession of narcotic substances during a birthday celebration at a farmhouse.

A tip-off led to a raid on Sunday at 5 am near Kannamangala Gate in Devanahalli taluk, which led to the uncovering of the use of cocaine, hashish, and a drug referred to as hydro ganja.

Police stated the party seemed to be a birthday celebration where drugs were reportedly procured for overnight use.

The arrested people were said to be the employees of private Information Technology (IT) companies. For further analysis, their blood and urine samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a case was registered.

Sajeeth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East, said, “We have taken 31 people into custody, including 24 men and 7 women. There were both peddlers and consumers present.” He added, “We recovered cocaine, hashish, hydro ganja, and other narcotics from the spot, all of which have been seized.”

Police stated that the investigations are still going on.

This wasn’t the first time that rave parties, masked as birthday celebrations, have been under scrutiny in Bengaluru.

Last year, in May, the Central Crime Branch raided a farmhouse near Electronic City where they seized 17 Methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA) pills and cocaine in a similar party. The event that continued past 2 am had over 100 guests, including 25 women, from Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru.