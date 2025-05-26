MPSC Group C 2025 Hall Ticket released: Key exam dates and important details you must know!

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has officially released the MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2025 today, May 26, 2025.

Applicants for the 1,333 Group C vacancies can now download their admit cards for the preliminary examination from the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group C preliminary examination 2025 was originally scheduled for May 4, 2025, but it was rescheduled to June 2, 2025.

Applicants are advised to check their admit cards carefully for details regarding the examination venue, reporting time, and other important instructions.

Similarly, the mains examination, which was initially scheduled for June 29, 2025, will now be conducted on September 21, 2025.

Candidates must keep an eye on the official website for any further updates or changes in the schedule.

The MPSC Group C Prelims Exam is a screening test for eligibility.

It is an objective-type exam consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each worth one mark, totalling 100 marks.

The exam is the first stage of the selection process, and the question paper is available in both English and Marathi.

It is important for all applicants to download and print their hall tickets well in advance.

Without the hall ticket, entry to the exam hall will not be permitted.

Good luck to all the candidates!