Medical college approvals for sale: NMC doctor caught in Rs 54 lakh corruption sting

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has exposed a corruption racket within India's medical education oversight system, arresting a senior doctor from the National Medical Commission (NMC) who was selling favourable inspection reports to private medical colleges.

The accused doctor, working as an assessor with the NMC, was caught red-handed on Saturday, May 24, after accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe from representatives of a private medical college in Belgavi, Karnataka. The payment was allegedly made in exchange for issuing a favourable inspection report that would help the institution secure necessary approvals.

The corruption sting, executed on May 24-25, 2025, revealed the troubling extent of the scheme when CBI raids across multiple locations in Kolkata, Bardhaman, and Belgaum uncovered an additional Rs 44.6 lakh in cash at the doctor's residential and official premises. The total cash recovery reached Rs 54.6 lakh, suggesting this was not an isolated transaction.

The case highlights serious concerns about the integrity of medical education oversight in India, where the NMC is responsible for ensuring that medical colleges meet required standards before receiving approval to operate. Such institutions train future doctors who will serve in India's healthcare system.

CBI officials registered the case against three accused parties, including the senior doctor and two private individuals connected to the Belgavi-based medical college. The investigation has uncovered what appears to be a systematic approach to corruption, with incriminating documents and articles seized during the searches.

The arrest comes at a time when India's medical education sector is under increased scrutiny, with concerns about the quality of medical training and the proliferation of substandard institutions. The NMC, established to regulate medical education and practice, plays a crucial role in maintaining standards through its inspection and approval processes.

The accused doctor will be presented before a competent court as the CBI continues its investigation into what may be a wider network of corruption within medical education oversight. The case raises questions about how many other medical colleges may have received favourable reports through similar corrupt practices, potentially compromising the quality of medical education across the country.