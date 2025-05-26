MBOSE SSLC Supplementary 2025 results out now: Here’s how you can check them

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examination results today, May 26, 2025.

The exams were conducted between May 1 to May 8, 2025.

A total of 7,066 candidates appeared for the examinations this year, out of which 5,678 students cleared the exam.

The overall pass percentage is 80.35%, with girls achieving 80.47% and boys closely following at 80.20%.

Earlier, on April 5, 2025, the board released the MBOSE 10th result 2025 and the overall pass percentage was 87.14%.

Students can check their results and download their scorecard through the official website, mbose.in.

The entire result booklet can be downloaded from the official website.

How to check the result?

Visit the official website at results.mbose.in

Click on the link 'Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2025 Result'

Select SSLC and choose 2025 as the exam year

Enter and submit details such as roll number, etc

You will find MBOSE SSLC 2025 result on the screen

Download and save for the future

Students can also check their results via SMS