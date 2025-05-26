Maharashtra FYJC admission process resumes at http://mahafyjcadmissions.in

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department resumed the admission of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) for the academic year 2025, as they reopened the online registrations after the portal crash. The registration portal reopened at 11 am today, Monday, May 26.

The announcement comes after the admission portal suffered a major technical failure on May 2 that halted the process within an hour of launch.

Students can register and finish their admission process by June 3 on the official website —mahafyjcadmissions.in. For the first time, FYJC admissions are being conducted through a centralised online system, covering more than 20 lakh seats across 9,281 junior colleges statewide.

The education department officials confirmed that the website crash on May 21 was due to nearly 1.5 million users trying to access the portal simultaneously, which triggered widespread panic among students and parents.

The directorate stopped the process and revised the schedule, followed by extensive feedback from stakeholders.

Mahesh Palkar, Director (Projects), School Education Department, said that the technical team had reviewed and addressed the system failures.