Maharashtra FYJC admission process resumes at http://mahafyjcadmissions.in

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department resumed the admission of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) for the academic year 2025, as they reopened the online registrations after the portal crash. The registration portal reopened at 11 am today, Monday, May 26.
The announcement comes after the admission portal suffered a major technical failure on May 2 that halted the process within an hour of launch.
Students can register and finish their admission process by June 3 on the official website —mahafyjcadmissions.in. For the first time, FYJC admissions are being conducted through a centralised online system, covering more than 20 lakh seats across 9,281 junior colleges statewide.
The education department officials confirmed that the website crash on May 21 was due to nearly 1.5 million users trying to access the portal simultaneously, which triggered widespread panic among students and parents.
The directorate stopped the process and revised the schedule, followed by extensive feedback from stakeholders.
Mahesh Palkar, Director (Projects), School Education Department, said that the technical team had reviewed and addressed the system failures.
The schedule for the revised FYJC:
The following updated timeline key for admission stages has been released by the directorate:
Registration window: May 26 to June 3
Provisional General merit list: June 5
Objection/correction window: June 6-7
Final merit list: June 8
Zero round quota admissions: June 9-11
College allotment list: June 10
Document submission & enrollment: June 11-18
Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: Step-by-step process to register
Students can follow the steps mentioned below to register for the Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025:
Visit the official FYJC admission website at https://mahafyjcadmissions.in.
Click on the ‘New registration’ option available on the homepage to begin the process.
Enter your basic personal details like full name, date of birth, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam information, and a valid mobile number.
Set a strong password for your account and submit the form to receive an OTP for mobile verification.
Enter the OTP received on your mobile phone to confirm and activate your registration successfully.
Log in to your student dashboard using your phone number and the password you set during registration.
Finish part 1 of the application form by providing your residential address, school details, and academic records.
Upload the necessary documents, including a recent passport-size photograph, SSC marksheet, and category certificate (if applicable).
Once part 1 is verified by the department, proceed to the next step to fill out part 2 of the form to select your preferred colleges and streams.
Set your college preference according to the order of priority based on location, stream, and cut-off expectations.
Check all the entered information before clicking the final submit button to lock your application.
Download and print your filled application form for your future reference.
Keep checking the official website and WhatsApp updates regularly for merit list announcements, allotment status, and admission deadlines.