IIT vs studying abroad: Here’s what life looks like on either side of the globe, from classrooms to chai breaks

Class size & teaching style
IIT: Packed lecture halls, theory-heavy, exam-focused
Abroad: Smaller classes, discussion-based, project-heavy
Hostel vs Dorm
IIT: Basic, often shared rooms, hostel culture is loud and close-knit
Abroad: Mixed-gender dorms, quieter, more individual freedom
Food
IIT: Rotating mess menu, Maggi at midnight
Abroad: Buffet-style dining halls, campus cafés, student kitchens
Faculty access
IIT: Formal, harder to approach outside class
Abroad: Open-door hours, first-name basis common
Social life
IIT: Tech fests, hostel events, gender skew
Abroad: Clubs, sports, multicultural exposure
Nightlife & freedom
IIT: Curfews (especially for women), dry campus, workaround culture
Abroad: No curfews, open parties, part-time jobs allowed