IIT vs studying abroad: Here’s what life looks like on either side of the globe, from classrooms to chai breaks

Same dreams, different dorms…what if your desires and capabilities are capable to take you abroad for engineering? But so what if they don't? Here's some insight on how different the two scenarios could turn out to be
Let's take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk)
Class size & teaching style

  • IIT: Packed lecture halls, theory-heavy, exam-focused

  • Abroad: Smaller classes, discussion-based, project-heavy

Hostel vs Dorm

  • IIT: Basic, often shared rooms, hostel culture is loud and close-knit

  • Abroad: Mixed-gender dorms, quieter, more individual freedom

Food

  • IIT: Rotating mess menu, Maggi at midnight

  • Abroad: Buffet-style dining halls, campus cafés, student kitchens

Faculty access

  • IIT: Formal, harder to approach outside class

  • Abroad: Open-door hours, first-name basis common

Social life

  • IIT: Tech fests, hostel events, gender skew

  • Abroad: Clubs, sports, multicultural exposure

Nightlife & freedom

  • IIT: Curfews (especially for women), dry campus, workaround culture

  • Abroad: No curfews, open parties, part-time jobs allowed

