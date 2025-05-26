CBSE makes historic push for mother tongue learning in early years

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a landmark circular directing its affiliated schools to implement mother tongue-based education from pre-primary to Class 5, marking a significant departure from the current English-dominated instruction system across the country's largest school board network, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The directive affects over 30,000 CBSE-affiliated schools nationwide, where English currently serves as the primary medium of instruction in elementary classes. Under the new guidelines dated May 22, schools must teach children in their home language, mother tongue, or familiar regional language (designated as 'R1') during the foundational stage from pre-primary to Class 2, as outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

For Classes 3 to 5, students may either continue learning in R1 or transition to an alternative medium (R2), providing flexibility in the educational approach. The circular emphasises that R1 should ideally be the child's mother tongue, but can default to the state language if it remains familiar to the student.

This represents CBSE's first indication of making mother tongue instruction potentially compulsory, moving beyond previous advisory circulars that merely encouraged such practices following NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 recommendations.

The policy shift aligns with educational research suggesting children grasp concepts most effectively in their native languages. At the foundational level, where students primarily study two languages and mathematics, instruction in these core subjects can now be delivered in the mother tongue or regional language.

Schools face immediate implementation requirements, including forming 'NCF implementation committees' by May-end to map student languages, align resources, and guide curriculum adjustments. The language mapping exercise must be completed urgently, with curriculum realignment and teacher training workshops finished before the July rollout.

NCERT textbooks for Classes 1 and 2 are already available in 22 Indian languages, with translations for higher classes underway. Schools must submit monthly progress reports starting July, with academic observers potentially visiting for support and guidance.

However, the circular acknowledges implementation challenges, allowing additional transition time for schools lacking adequate resources, teachers, or curriculum alignment, while cautioning against "inordinate delays."

Education stakeholders have highlighted practical concerns about the transition. Ameeta Mulla Wattal from DLF Foundation Schools noted challenges in selecting a single R1 language, potential student alienation, and the complexity of managing multilingual classrooms, particularly in urban areas with diverse populations.

The implementation faces particular hurdles in metropolitan areas like Gurugram, where mobile populations speak various languages, making linguistic profiling difficult. Schools must recruit teachers proficient not only in regional languages but also trained in pedagogical methods for those languages.

Some schools have already begun preparation. ITL Public School in Dwarka completed language mapping in April, identifying Hindi as R1 and English as R2, though they plan to maintain English as the primary medium for Classes 3-5 while incorporating bilingual instruction in foundational years.

The initiative represents a fundamental shift in Indian primary education, prioritising linguistic diversity and culturally responsive teaching methods over the traditional English-medium approach that has dominated CBSE schools for decades.