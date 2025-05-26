Before the degree: The real story behind why students take up engineering

In a country where academic competition is intense and career choices are often viewed through the lens of stability, engineering continues to be one of the most popular paths. But behind every application form, coaching class and entrance exam, there are young minds full of dreams, doubts and determination.

While engineering may seem like a uniform goal, the reasons students pursue it, and the journeys they take, are anything but identical.

EdexLive spoke to a few students who are currently preparing for engineering entrance exams. We asked them about various aspects that motivated them to pursue this field and how they coped with the pressure. Read further to find out.

For each of them, the decision to pursue engineering wasn’t made lightly.

Nikhitha Reddy shared, “I’ve always enjoyed solving problems and working with technology. It felt like the right fit.” Divyanshi Gupta’s interest was sparked during a robotics workshop in Class 10, where she discovered how technology can be used creatively to build real-life solutions. Aditi Agarwal, on the other hand, was fascinated by how apps and software function, and saw engineering as the perfect way to explore that world.

Role models have played a significant part in shaping their goals. “My cousin is a software engineer, listening to his experiences and seeing his growth really motivated me,” Nikhitha shared. Divyanshi, meanwhile, credited her teacher from school, “My school teacher was a huge inspiration. She encouraged me to think beyond what was in the textbook.”

Of course, no journey is without its challenges. The grind of preparation can be overwhelming, and each student has faced moments of burnout. “Yes, I do feel demotivated at times,” admitted Nikhitha. “When I feel stuck, I change subjects or go out for a walk. It clears my mind,” said Aditi.

Their study routines reflect discipline and adaptability.

“I follow a strict six-hour study plan focused on mock tests and NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) textbooks,” Divyanshi shared. Aditi, too, has her rhythm: “I try to balance school and JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) prep with full-length tests on weekends.”

When it comes to resources, the students were quick to name their go-to platforms. “Physics Wallah (EdTech that offers coaching) and Arihant (publishers) have helped me a lot,” said Nikhitha.

“Embibe and HC Verma (author) were game changers,” Divyanshi noted, while Aditi mentioned, “Unacademy’s (EdTech that offers coaching) live classes and NCERT books have helped the most.”

Looking ahead, their goals are both ambitious and thoughtful. “In 10 years, I see myself working at a top tech company, maybe abroad,” said Nikhitha. “I want to run my own start-up or work in AI (Artificial Intelligence) and robotics,” Divyanshi declared.



When asked whether their choice was passion-driven or practical, their answers varied. “I’m definitely passionate, it’s what I love doing,” Divyanshi confessed while Aditi offered a balanced view: ”It’s a mix of both, but my interest keeps growing the more I learn.”

These conversations reflect the complexity behind what might seem like a straightforward career choice.

Engineering, for these students, is not just about landing a job. It’s about pursuing a path where curiosity meets creativity, and where learning never stops. Nikhitha, Divyanshi, and Aditi are not just preparing for exams but for their future. And their voices remind us that behind every dream lies a story worth listening to.