TS POLYCET 2025 results out: Over 98,000 students appeared, counselling begins soon

The results for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025 were officially declared today, May 24, by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Hyderabad.

Candidates can now access their rank cards through the official portal — polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in — using their hall ticket number and a captcha code.

As Economic Times reports, a total of 1,06,716 students had registered for the entrance exam this year, out of which 98,858 appeared for it. The rank cards, released alongside the results, include important details such as the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, subject-wise marks, total aggregate, qualifying status, and state rank.

To download the scorecard, students must visit the official website, click on the ‘Rank Card’ section, input their hall ticket number and the displayed captcha, and then download and print the result for future use.

According to Economic Times, students who have qualified in the TS POLYCET 2025 exam will now move into the next stage — the counselling process. This is expected to commence in June and will be conducted entirely online.

During counselling, candidates will be required to register, select their preferred courses and institutions, and submit relevant documents for verification.

Further details regarding the counselling schedule, guidelines, and the admission process will be shared on the official SBTET website in the coming days.