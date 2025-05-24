TN: Chided by relative for buying cigarettes, 14-year-old school boy allegedly....

A 14-year-old school boy allegedly died by suicide after his relative rebuked him for buying cigarettes from a petty shop. This happened in Tamil Nadu.

According to Meignanapuram police, the deceased victim Sabarimuthu (14), son of the couple Suresh and Amutha, belonging to Thaivilai in Meignanapuram near Udangudi, was studying Class 9 and his summer vacations were going on now, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Amutha lives with her mother as she has a conflict of opinion with her husband, Suresh. It is said one Muthulakshmi, a relative of Sabarimuthu, had spotted him buying cigarettes from a nearby petty shop on May 5.

As the relative had rebuked him, Sabarimuthu went on to consume weedicides which were purchased for agricultural fields. He was immediately admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

However, without responding to the treatment which was administered, he died on Thursday, May 22, said sources. A case has also been registered at Meignanapuram.

(Remember, you are never alone. To overcome suicidal thoughts, call Tamil Nadu health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).