SSC goes digital: Aadhaar integration promises faster, fraud-free recruitment process

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the introduction of Aadhaar-based authentication as an optional facility for its upcoming recruitment exams, aimed at strengthening the recruitment process and enhancing candidate convenience.

According to a report by the Telegraph (Edugraph), this new authentication system will work alongside traditional photograph and biometric verification methods to improve fairness and reduce impersonation incidents. The commission emphasised that genuine candidates will benefit from a faster and smoother verification process.

Implementation across key stages

The Aadhaar authentication option will be available at multiple stages of the recruitment process. During One Time Registration (OTR), candidates can use Aadhaar OTP or face authentication. At exam centres, Aadhaar-based fingerprint or iris biometric verification will be conducted.

The system will also apply to physical tests, medical exams, and document verification through real-time Aadhaar authentication following the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) standards, and finally at the joining stage for secure identity verification.

Candidates choosing Aadhaar authentication will experience reduced physical checks, minimal procedural delays, and can enter exam venues closer to the gate closing time.

Alternative options available

For candidates not opting for Aadhaar authentication, alternative documents can be uploaded, including PAN card, passport, voter ID, driving license, birth certificate, school certificates, utility bills, bank passbook, rent agreement, and recent passport-sized photographs.

June 2025 exam calendar released

The SSC has also announced its exam calendar for June 2025, with three major exams scheduled for June 15, 2025:

- Junior Secretariat Assistant/Lower Division Clerk (JSA/LDC) Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam 2024

- Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk (SSA/UDC) Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam 2024

- Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam 2022-2024.

Candidates are advised to check the official SSC website for further updates and detailed notifications.