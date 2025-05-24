“Our faith now lies with judiciary”: UDF ahead of crucial NEET-PG 2025 Supreme Court hearing on May 26

With less than a month to go for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025, tension is mounting ahead of the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Monday, May 26, seeking a single-shift exam pattern.

The United Doctors Front (UDF), that filed the petition last month, say the urgency of the matter cannot be overstated. Their core demand: scrap the newly introduced two-shift exam format and return to a single shift that ensures equality for all candidates.

“Time should never be an excuse for inaction,” said Dr Arun Kumar, National General Secretary of UDF, adding, “NEET PG is not just another exam. It is a gateway to the future of lakhs of doctors who have dedicated their lives to serving this nation. If the system has flaws, it must be corrected no matter how close we are to the exam.”

A flawed system, petitioners argue

The National Board of Examination's (NBE) decision to hold NEET PG 2025 in two shifts has drawn sharp criticism from aspirants and doctor groups who argue that it introduces unfair variability in question paper difficulty.

Recently, while hearing another petition, the Supreme Court directed NBE to publish the normalisation formula, along with raw scores and answer keys — a first for NEET PG.

But UDF says that is not enough.

“There was never any normalisation policy in NEET PG before because the exam was always conducted in a single shift, maintaining equal conditions for all,” said Dr Kumar.

“Introducing a two-shift exam without prior preparation, transparency, or a standardisation mechanism has been a catastrophic failure. It was done due to the unavailability of test centres, not an academic necessity,” he said.

The petitioners are hoping that Monday’s hearing will result in clear directions to restore a uniform examination format.

“We expect a single shift examination with clarity, accountability, and a system that determines the future of doctors flawlessly and transparently. Our faith now lies with the judiciary to uphold the sanctity of the profession and the rights of aspirants,” said Dr Kumar.

What now?

As thousands of aspirants continue preparing amid mounting uncertainty, petitioners are counting on the top court to prioritise fairness and clarity in Monday’s hearing.

Meanwhile, as the hearing draws closer, candidates have taken to social media to voice their concerns, share frustrations, and rally support for a single-shift exam.

“We have ONE demand: Single Shift for NEET PG 2025. If INI-CET, UPSC, JEE Advanced can happen in one shift, why not NEET PG? Are our careers not important enough?” wrote one such candidate.