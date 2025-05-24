MBBS scam in Rohtak: Chargesheet filed, 20 MBBS students still under scanner

The investigation into the massive MBBS exam fraud at Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR), appears to be entering a more aggressive phase, with police now turning their attention to 12 additional university employees and maintaining scrutiny over 20 students.

The scandal, which first surfaced in February, has seen 41 individuals booked so far — 17 university staff members and 24 MBBS students from a private medical college.

Until now, only three employees had been arrested, drawing criticism over the slow pace of the probe. As Tribune India reports, police have finally submitted a 978-page chargesheet, with further arrests expected.

Investigators have also sought university permission to question the additional staff members, all of whom were already named in the original FIR, along with four new individuals whose names emerged during the ongoing inquiry.

The alleged scam involves university employees helping students rewrite answer sheets — using erasable ink pens and textbook references — after exams had already been completed. In return, students reportedly paid between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per subject.

One Class IV employee in the Secrecy branch allegedly facilitated the exchange by accepting Rs 30,000 per answer sheet, enabling the corrected versions to be resubmitted for evaluation.

Criticism continues to mount. Dr Amit Vyas, President of United Doctors Front, has written to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, demanding the expulsion of the accused students and an overhaul of the university’s examination system.

He called for a transparent, high-level investigation. Deepak Rathee, National Spokesperson for the Akhil Bhartiya Adarsh Jat Mahasabha, echoed these concerns, warning that “high-level officials” may also be involved.

As noted by Tribune India, UHSR had engaged a handwriting expert to verify the authenticity of 30 answer sheets. The results of this analysis may determine the next course of action — and how far-reaching the fallout of this scam will be.