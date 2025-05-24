Last chance alert: NEET PG 2025 aspirants get 3-day window to fix application errors

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the final correction window for NEET PG 2025 applications, giving registered candidates a three-day opportunity to rectify specific details in their forms.

According to a report by The Times of India, the correction facility opened on May 24 and will remain accessible until May 26, 2025, allowing postgraduate (PG) medical entrance exam aspirants to make essential changes through the official portal natboard.edu.in.

This final editing phase permits candidates to modify only select elements of their applications, specifically their photograph, signature, and thumb impression. The medical examination board has maintained restrictions on other crucial fields, keeping details such as name, nationality, mobile number, email address, and test city as non-editable during this correction period.

What can be modified:

Photograph

Signature

Thumb impression

What remains locked:

Name

Nationality

Mobile number

Email address

Test City

With the NEET PG 2025 examination scheduled for June 15, this correction window represents the final opportunity for candidates to ensure their application details are accurate and compliant with examination requirements. Medical aspirants are advised to verify that their uploaded images adhere to the specified guidelines to prevent any eligibility issues.

Critical timeline for NEET PG 2025:

Final correction window: May 24-26, 2025

Test city allotment: June 2, 2025

Admit card release: June 11, 2025

Examination date: June 15, 2025

Result declaration: By July 15, 2025

Internship completion deadline: July 31, 2025

The examination board has urged all registered candidates to complete any necessary corrections within the stipulated time frame.

For comprehensive guidelines and latest updates regarding the postgraduate medical entrance examination, candidates should regularly check the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.