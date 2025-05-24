KCET 2025 results: Soon to be declared, over 3.3 lakh students await scores

The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 are expected to be announced soon by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), with candidates eagerly waiting to access their scores on the official websites — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and karresults.nic.in.

The Higher Education Minister of Karnataka, Dr MC Sudhakar, is expected to make the announcement at the KEA office, after which the results will go live for individual access.

Over 3.3 lakh students appeared for KCET 2025 between April 15 and April 17, seeking admissions to undergraduate programmes in engineering, agriculture, veterinary science, pharmacy, and allied fields. Once released, candidates will be able to check their subject-wise marks, overall score, and rank using their registration number and the first four letters of their name.

The official rank list and category-wise cut-off scores will also be released shortly after, helping aspirants gauge their admission chances.

This year’s KCET was conducted under heavy security, with police and Home Guards deployed at every exam centre. Webcasting and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance were introduced, alongside a facial recognition system that used QR-coded hall tickets to eliminate impersonation.

Meanwhile, the lead-up to the result day has not been without controversy. The Indian Express reports that officials at one exam centre were booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly forcing students to remove the sacred thread worn by male Brahmins.

In response, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre personally offered a seat to a student who missed the exam over this issue, as per The Indian Express.

Following the result announcement, counselling is expected to begin in June, covering stages like registration, document verification, choice filling, and seat allotment.