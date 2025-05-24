JN.1 COVID variant spreads but stays mild: What India needs to know

According to a recent report by Mint, the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 is behind the current spike in cases across India, with one death reported in Thane and rising infections in multiple states including Kerala (273 cases), Karnataka (35 cases), and Delhi (23 fresh cases).

JN.1 is a subvariant of Omicron's BA.2.86 lineage that the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified as a "variant of interest" rather than a "variant of concern."

This strain is also driving case increases across Southeast Asia, including Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, and China. In Singapore, JN.1's descendants LF.7 and NB.1.8 account for over two-thirds of locally sequenced cases.

Mild symptoms, high transmission

Medical professionals across India are urging calm as the variant shows distinct characteristics.

Dr Dhruv Chauhan from the Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors Network (IMA- JDN) emphasised that JN.1 "is not a lethal variant."

Delhi's 23 reported cases all showed only mild symptoms, with patients quarantined at home.

Dr Aviral Mathur from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital noted the strain's pattern: "highly transmissible, though symptoms remain mostly mild." Similarly, AIIMS Rishikesh Director Meenu Singh confirmed the variant is "not very harmful" while advising continued caution.

Prevention remains key

Health experts recommend maintaining standard precautions: proper mask-wearing in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, regular hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette when coughing or sneezing, and staying up-to-date with vaccinations including booster doses.

The consensus remains that prevention strategies are more important than panic as India navigates this latest COVID wave.