Hong Kong University opens doors with complete fee waivers for India’s CBSE toppers

The University of Hong Kong (HKU), which holds the 17th position in the QS World University Rankings 2025, has launched a comprehensive scholarship program offering complete financial support to high-achieving students from India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The initiative specifically targets students pursuing undergraduate degrees in programmes emphasising innovation, technology, and cross-disciplinary learning, according to a report by India Today.

The scholarship announcement reflects HKU's recognition of the improved academic standards emerging from CBSE's competency-focused approach under India's New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which has strengthened student capabilities across multiple academic areas, including science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and liberal arts.

Academic programmes included in the funding scheme

The university has identified numerous specialised degree programmes that qualify for this financial support, including:

BA in Humanities and Digital Technologies (HDT)

BBA (Business Analytics)

BSc in Marketing Analytics and Technology (MAT)

BSc in Quantitative Finance (QFin)

BA in Global Creative Industries (GCIN)

BBA BEng - Global Engineering and Business Programme (GEBP)

BEng Elite Programme

BEng X+ MScEng - Master of Science in Engineering in Artificial Intelligence in Engineering (AIE)

BSocSc (Major in Computational Social Science)

BASc in Applied Artificial Intelligence (AppliedAI)

BASc in Financial Technology (FinTech)

BSc in Actuarial Science (ActuarSc)

Bachelor of Statistics (BStat): (1) Decision Analytics, (2) Risk Management, and (3) Statistics

BEng in Computer Science (CompSc)

BEng in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AI&DataSc)

BSc in Innovation and Technology

BEng in Biomedical Engineering (BME)

Beyond comprehensive academic training in fundamental subjects, the institution provides students with opportunities to participate in more than 420 international exchange programmes spanning 49 countries and territories.

Additionally, students gain access to joint degree programmes and collaborative initiatives with renowned global universities such as the University of Cambridge, the University of British Columbia, and Sciences Po.

Application process

CBSE students interested in securing these scholarships must submit applications through HKU's International/Non-JUPAS Admissions Scheme. The application requires submission of academic transcripts, a personal statement, and additional supporting documentation as specified.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to consult the official HKU admissions portal for comprehensive application guidelines and important deadlines.

Qualification requirements

Although HKU has not released specific eligibility parameters for CBSE students, the university typically evaluates candidates based on outstanding performance in national standardised examinations.

For students from Indian educational boards, academic achievement of approximately 90% or higher is generally anticipated for competitive academic programmes.

Candidates must also satisfy English language proficiency standards and fulfill any programme-specific academic prerequisites.

Students seeking comprehensive details regarding qualification criteria, application procedures, and available course options should access the official University of Hong Kong website: https://admissions.hku.hk/.