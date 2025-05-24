From a challenging medical journey emerged the resilient spirit of Dr Nachiket Bhatia

Dr Nachiket Bhatia's journey in the world of medicine and business has been shaped by personal experiences, financial struggles, and the countless lessons he has learned along the way. His story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of resilience, financial discipline, and finding purpose in one's career.
From a young age, Dr Bhatia was drawn to the field of medicine. Like many others, he chose this path out of a desire to make a difference in the lives of others. However, his journey was not without challenges.
In the early stages of his career, he faced significant financial hardships. His business, which he had built with great passion and effort, faced the risk of bankruptcy.
This period tested his resolve and taught him the critical value of saving money. Dr Bhatia quickly realised that every rupee counts during tough times, and proper financial management is crucial for survival. He began budgeting meticulously, carefully tracking every expense to ensure that not a single penny was wasted.
These efforts eventually helped him recover from his financial setbacks and transform his losses into profits.
As his business gradually gained traction, Dr Bhatia experienced the joy of seeing his efforts recognized. Starting a business from scratch can be a daunting task. It requires not only innovative ideas but also the ability to endure criticism and overcome negative perceptions.
Competitors and detractors can create obstacles, spreading misinformation and casting doubts on one's capabilities. However, Dr Bhatia chose to rise above these challenges, focusing on his long-term goals and refusing to be swayed by negativity. His perseverance paid off, and he successfully established his brand in the medical field.
During this time, Dr Bhatia also worked as a medical intern at a hospital. This phase of his life further shaped his outlook on both medicine and personal growth. Long shifts and demanding work schedules became a routine, often at the cost of social gatherings and personal time.
One particular incident that left a lasting impact on him involved a young patient who had been critically injured in a road accident.
The boy had been under the influence of alcohol, and witnessing the anguish of his parents as they saw their son in a critical condition was a wake-up call for Dr Bhatia.
It made him reflect on the importance of making responsible choices and using his youth wisely. This incident reinforced his commitment to his medical journey, reminding him that being a doctor is not just about acquiring knowledge but also about learning life lessons and making a meaningful difference in society.
Today, Dr Nachiket Bhatia strongly advises aspiring medical students to focus not only on their studies but also on developing essential skills that extend beyond textbooks.
He believes that while a degree provides the foundational knowledge required to become a doctor, real success in the medical profession comes from honing practical skills, building resilience, and maintaining a sense of purpose.
For him, the true essence of being a healthcare professional lies in using one's abilities to contribute to the well-being of society.
(This article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Siddhant Kashyap, Varuni Vats, Oshi Sharma and Aditi Gawit.)