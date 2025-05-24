From a challenging medical journey emerged the resilient spirit of Dr Nachiket Bhatia

Dr Nachiket Bhatia's journey in the world of medicine and business has been shaped by personal experiences, financial struggles, and the countless lessons he has learned along the way. His story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of resilience, financial discipline, and finding purpose in one's career.

From a young age, Dr Bhatia was drawn to the field of medicine. Like many others, he chose this path out of a desire to make a difference in the lives of others. However, his journey was not without challenges.

In the early stages of his career, he faced significant financial hardships. His business, which he had built with great passion and effort, faced the risk of bankruptcy.

This period tested his resolve and taught him the critical value of saving money. Dr Bhatia quickly realised that every rupee counts during tough times, and proper financial management is crucial for survival. He began budgeting meticulously, carefully tracking every expense to ensure that not a single penny was wasted.

These efforts eventually helped him recover from his financial setbacks and transform his losses into profits.