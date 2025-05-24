COVID cases rise in Bengaluru: 9-month-old among three children infected

A nine-month-old baby boy from Hoskote tested positive for COVID-19, health department officials confirmed on Friday, May 23, amid a slow but noticeable rise in cases in Karnataka.

The infant was diagnosed at a private medical college in Hoskote on Thursday, May 22, and was shifted to Vani Vilas Hospital for further care. The infant is currently stable.

Two other children admitted to another hospital in Bengaluru also tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently recovering.

“We discussed the cases with medical experts. They have clarified that such infections in neonates are part of the usual viral trend. While babies have lower immunity, they generally recover quickly and without complications,” a senior health official said, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

This year, Karnataka reported 35 active COVID-19 cases, of which 32 are from Bengaluru alone. Though no deaths were reported owing to the virus so far in Karnataka this year, the health department noted a gradual increase in the number of infections over the past 20 days.

Amid rising concerns, the Health Department issued an official advisory on Friday, May 23, asking the public to strictly follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) to prevent further spread.

The advisory specifically calls for pregnant women, children, the immune-compromised, and individuals with co-morbid conditions to wear face masks while visiting crowded places. It also encourages regular hand hygiene practices, including the use of hand sanitisers, for everyone.

Further, individuals presenting symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) have been advised to get tested for COVID-19 as a priority to ensure early treatment and to prevent transmission to others. The department emphasised that though the situation remains under control, proactive compliance with preventive measures is essential in the larger interest of public health.