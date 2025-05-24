Chennai: Two school boys drowned to death while swimming in quarry pond

Two school students drowned in a water-filled quarry near Thiruneermalai on Friday afternoon, May 23, in Tamil Nadu. The deceased have been identified as M Dinesh (16) and S Sivaraj (15), both residents of Pulikkuradu near West Tambaram, the police said.

The police said Dinesh had completed Class 10 at a school in East Tambaram and Sivaraj was studying in Class 9 at a school in West Tambaram.

As the schools were closed for summer vacation, the boys went for a swim around 2 pm at a quarry pond, near Thiruneermalai bypass road, which is allegedly over several hundred feet deep in certain parts, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The police said one of the boys is said to have ventured into a deeper part of the pond and began struggling when the other rushed to help him, but both drowned.

The residents who witnessed the incident attempted to rescue them but were unable to reach them in time. The fire and rescue personnel recovered the bodies.

The Shankar Nagar police sent the bodies to Government Hospital in Chromepet for postmortem and have registered a case for further investigation, according to the report by The New Indian Express.