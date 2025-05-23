Why are students dying in Kota? SC grills Rajasthan, seeks accountability

The Supreme Court today, Friday, May 23, came down heavily on the Rajasthan government over the growing number of student deaths in Kota, describing the crisis as “very serious.”

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan noted that 14 students have died by suicide in Kota this year alone, and questioned the state’s failure to act effectively, as per a report by PTI.

“What are you doing as a state? Why are these children dying by suicide and only in Kota? Have you not given a thought as a state?” asked Justice Pardiwala.

The remarks came during the court’s hearing on the suicide of a 22-year-old the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur student, who was found hanging in his hostel room on May 4. The top court also took up a second case involving a NEET aspirant in Kota, who was found dead in her room, which she shared with her parents.

Delayed FIRs, lack of action questioned

In both instances, the bench expressed serious concern over delays in FIR registration and lapses in procedural follow-up.

In the IIT Kharagpur case, an FIR was filed only on May 8, four days after the student’s death. When asked about the delay, the police officer present said an investigation was underway, but the court wasn’t satisfied.

“Don’t take these things lightly. These are very serious,” the bench said, adding that they could have initiated contempt proceedings but were refraining for now, given the FIR has finally been registered.

In the case of the Kota student, the bench found that no FIR had been filed at all. The student had left her coaching institute’s hostel in November 2024 and was living with her parents at the time of her death.

The court said that police still had a responsibility to register the FIR, referring to its earlier ruling on March 24, which called for the creation of a national task force to address mental health issues in educational institutions, added PTI.

“The officer in charge of the concerned territorial police station has failed in his duty. He has not complied with the directions issued by this court,” the bench observed.

As a result, the Supreme Court has summoned the police officer in charge of the Kota case on July 14, directing them to explain their inaction.

Rajasthan government defends

The state government’s counsel informed the court that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to look into suicide cases across Rajasthan. However, the court was not satisfied.

“You are in contempt of our judgment. Why have you not registered the FIR?” the bench asked.

The justices emphasised that while the national task force would eventually deliver its findings, immediate action by local authorities was non-negotiable.