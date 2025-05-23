Tamil Nadu students rush to apply: Madras University’s free education scheme deadline just 3 days away

Madras University has opened applications for students seeking higher education under its Free Education Scheme for the 2025-26 academic year, according to a report by Jagran Josh.

Students who have completed Plus 2 in the current academic year and wish to pursue professional degrees from colleges affiliated with Madras University can benefit from this scheme. The Madras University Free Education Scheme (MUFES), operational since 2010-11, specifically serves students from economically backward families with an annual household income below Rs 3 lakh.

Scheme overview

Key details:

Programme: Madras University Free Education Scheme (MUFES)

Organising authority: Madras University

Target group: Students from economically backward families

Income limit: Less than Rs 3 lakh per annum

Application deadline: May 26, 2025

Coverage area: Chennai, Thiruvalluvar, and Kancheepuram districts

Eligibility requirements

To participate in MUFES 2025, students must meet specific criteria. Applicants should be Tamil Nadu residents who have passed both Plus 1 and Plus 2 examinations. The scheme mandates that students must have completed Plus Two in the current academic year (2024-25) and passed all subjects in their first attempt.

The crucial financial criterion requires that the total annual family income should not exceed Rs 3 lakh.

Application process

Students can apply through the official website unom.ac.in before the May 26, 2025, deadline.

The application process involves several steps:

Visiting the official website, checking the "Announcements" section for the MUFES application link, reading general instructions available in Tamil and English, clicking "I Agree," logging in with User ID and Date of Birth, and completing the application form carefully while taking a printout for future reference.

Seat allocation structure

Each participating college receives a minimum of 3 free seats distributed across three categories, sanctioned as extra seats above the college's approved strength. The allocation follows this pattern:

Category I: One-third seats for children of widows, children of widowers, orphans, and destitute children based on major subject marks.

Category II: One-third seats for first graduates, disabled students, and transgender students based on major subject performance.

Category III: One-third seats for merit students who achieved 80% marks in major subjects.

Required documentation

Students must prepare specific documents before filling out the application form. All scanned documents should be in black and white format, sized between 200-300 KB.

Essential documents include Plus One and Plus Two mark statements, income certificates issued by the Tehsildar, and category-specific certificates such as First Graduate Certificate from the Tehsildar, Physically Challenged Certificate from the Government of India, or death certificates from the Corporation for relevant categories.

Students who passed Plus 2 examinations this academic year can access the official notification and apply online through unom.ac.in.

The scheme provides valuable opportunities for economically disadvantaged students to pursue degree courses in aided and self-financing colleges affiliated with Madras University.