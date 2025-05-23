SBI Clerk Mains results 2025 expected soon: Check cut-off, official websites, next steps

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the results and cut-off marks for the SBI Clerk 2025 Mains examination soon.

Candidates who appeared for the Mains exam can check their results on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in, under the ‘Careers’ section. Those who clear the Mains will qualify for appointment as Junior Associates in various SBI branches across the country, as per a report by Mint.

The recruitment process began earlier this year with the Preliminary examination conducted on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025. The results for the prelims were declared on March 28. The Mains examination was then held on April 10 and 12, 2025.

A total of 190 questions carrying 200 marks were asked from sections including General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. The total duration of the exam was 2 hours and 40 minutes. It also included negative marking in the objective section, one-fourth of the marks assigned to each question were deducted for every incorrect response.

Once declared, the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 results can be accessed at sbi.co.in.

How to download your result:

Visit the official SBI website Click on the Careers tab Go to Current Openings and select the Junior Associate (Clerk) result link Log in using your registration number and password/date of birth Submit to view and download your result

This year, SBI aims to fill a total of 13,735 Junior Associate positions through this recruitment drive. As per the official notification, the starting salary for the position is Rs 17,900 per month, which includes two advance increments for candidates who hold a graduate degree.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates and further instructions post-result declaration.