RGNUL student's sudden death sparks emergency response controversy

A fifth-year law student at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, died following a cardiac arrest on Wednesday night, May 21, with the incident triggering serious concerns about the university's emergency medical response capabilities.

According to a report by NDTV Education, the 24-year-old student, identified as Udita from Rohtak, Haryana, collapsed in the corridor of Sarojini hostel around 10.45 pm while pursuing her BA LLB degree.

University officials maintained that emergency protocols were followed promptly, stating that an ambulance was called immediately and arrived within minutes to transport Udita to a private hospital in Patiala. However, doctors at the facility declared her dead upon arrival.

The incident has exposed significant discrepancies between official accounts and student testimonies regarding the emergency response. Fellow students, speaking on condition of anonymity, have raised serious allegations about the handling of the medical emergency.

According to student accounts, despite having an ambulance stationed on campus, the vehicle took approximately 40 minutes to reach the hostel. Additionally, students reported that the hostel's wheelchair was locked during the critical moments, with staff unable to locate the keys when they were urgently needed.

Perhaps more concerning are the allegations surrounding the availability of medical personnel during nighttime hours.

Students claim that the university health centre ceases emergency services after 10 pm, and the designated doctor was unreachable during the incident. These alleged delays, according to the student body, may have significantly compromised Udita's survival prospects.

The Station House Officer (SHO) at Bakshiwala police station confirmed that a post-mortem examination was conducted before the body was released to the family, and an inquest case has been registered for further investigation. The definitive cause of death awaits the official post-mortem report.

The tragedy has disrupted academic activities at the university, where examinations had resumed on May 21 following earlier postponements due to heightened India-Pakistan military tensions. The exam scheduled for May 22 was immediately cancelled in the wake of Udita's death, with authorities yet to announce a rescheduled date.

The incident has intensified scrutiny of RGNUL's emergency preparedness systems, with the student community demanding answers about the university's medical response protocols. The administration expressed condolences over the loss and had called for a prayer meeting scheduled for today, Friday afternoon, May 23.