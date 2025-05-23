Physical assault at PGIMER: Baby's family attacks junior doctor in neonatal ICU

A junior resident doctor at Chandigarh's prestigious Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) was physically assaulted by family members of a patient in the neonatal intensive care unit on Thursday, according to a report by The Tribune.

The shocking incident occurred in the Neonatology Unit (NNN-ICU) when attendants of a baby whose mother is currently receiving treatment at the facility attacked a paediatrics department doctor during afternoon hours. Chandigarh Police confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) was registered within hours of the complaint being filed.

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) expressed deep anguish over what they termed a "distressing incident" that threatens the safety of healthcare professionals and disrupts the sanctity of medical care. ARD representatives immediately rushed to support the assaulted doctor and ensure appropriate legal action was initiated.

PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal was briefed about the incident by ARD members and concerned residents, who provided a detailed account of the assault. The director assured that firm and swift action would be taken against the perpetrators, with a personal commitment to follow up until justice is served.

ARD President Dr Vishnu Jinja strongly condemned the violence and called for enhanced security measures across the institute. "This kind of violence cannot and will not be tolerated in a healthcare setup. Doctors are here to heal, not to be hurt. The safety of every healthcare worker is non-negotiable," he stated.

The hospital's security department has been directed to conduct a comprehensive investigation and implement preventive protocols to prevent similar incidents. Dr Jinja emphasised the ARD's unwavering commitment to protecting healthcare professionals' dignity and safety, urging all stakeholders to unite against violence in medical institutions.