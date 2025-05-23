No permanent shifting of Ongole RGUKT campus: AP Minister Dola Shree

Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Thursday, May 22, dismissed media reports which suggested a complete shift of the Ongole Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies - Integrated Indian Institute of Technology (RGUKT-IIIT) campus to the Idupulapaya RGUKT campus in Kadapa district, calling them false and misleading.

“Students and parents need not worry, as the government is taking all measures to safeguard their interests,” the minister clarified, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Following the reports, the minister held a review meeting with RGUKT Director and senior officials at his Turpu Naidupalem camp office. He also contacted RGUKT authorities for immediate clarification.

“We discussed exclusively the present status of the Ongole RGUKT-IIIT campus. The authorities informed us that only first-year students will shift temporarily to the Idupulapaya campus due to accommodation issues. Students from second year to final year will continue their education at the SSN Engineering College campus in Ongole,” Dola Sree said.

The minister stressed that this arrangement was temporary. “There is no total shifting of students or any cancellation of the Ongole campus,” he added. He blamed the YSRCP regime's five-year tenure for failing to establish a permanent campus.

“Due to the negligent and inactive attitude of the previous government, the Ongole RGUKT campus has been operating from rented premises,” the minister said.

Currently, first-year students are housed at Rao & Naidu Engineering College and senior students at SSN Engineering College. The Rao & Naidu College management has refused to extend the lease, prompting temporary relocation of first-year students to Idupulapaya.

“The state government will take all necessary steps to establish a full-fledged campus in Ongole at the earliest,” Dola Shree assured.